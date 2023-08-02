Iran’s FM Hossein reaches Pakistan on 2-day visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs high officials received the Iran’s top diplomat at the airport.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that the official talks between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran will be held Thursday (tomorrow).

The agenda of the talks includes discussions on bilateral relations and the regional situation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iranian FM will meet national assembly speaker and senate chairman. Parliamentary relations between the two countries will be discussed in the meetings.