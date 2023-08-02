‘Barbie’ gets clearance for screening after reevaluation in Punjab

In a recent turn of events, the Hollywood film ‘Barbie,’ starring Margot Robbie, has finally received the green signal for screening in Punjab, following a contentious struggle.

The decision was made after a thorough reevaluation of the film’s content by the entire film censor board of Punjab. Initially, the movie faced a ban due to objections surrounding its content, prompting the Punjab government to take action.

Punjab’s Information Minister, Aamir Mir, confirmed the development, stating that the objectionable parts of the film had been censored, making it eligible for public screening. The reevaluation process involved all 12 members of the censor board, including Chairman Touqeer Nasir, who reviewed the film to ensure it complied with the censorship guidelines set by the government.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ is a global box office hit that pays homage to the iconic doll by Mattel. The story revolves around the stereotypical Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie, who is confronted with existential concerns. As she embarks on a journey to the real world with Ken, she learns about the patriarchy, eventually bringing these newfound understandings back to the matriarchal Barbieland. The narrative explores themes of unlearning and valuable life lessons.

With the approval now granted, audiences in Punjab can finally enjoy the highly anticipated film that has garnered significant attention worldwide and has been drawing massive box office revenues.