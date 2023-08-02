Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Nephew of Nawab Aslam Raisani killed in Quetta

Shoot out between two groups claims two more lives, as many injured
Noor Ul Arifeen Aug 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: File
Photo: File

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of Balochistan former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, was tragically killed in a shoot-out between two groups on Sariab Road in Quetta.

The incident also claimed the lives of two others and left as many injured.

The police responded to the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani

Balochistan ex CM Nawab Aslam Raisani

Quetta firing

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular