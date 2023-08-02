Nephew of Nawab Aslam Raisani killed in Quetta
Shoot out between two groups claims two more lives, as many injured
Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of Balochistan former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, was tragically killed in a shoot-out between two groups on Sariab Road in Quetta.
The incident also claimed the lives of two others and left as many injured.
The police responded to the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.
Nawabzada Haroon Raisani
Balochistan ex CM Nawab Aslam Raisani
Quetta firing
