Who is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau?

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a former television presenter, remained a prominent presence at Trudeau’s side throughout his political career and become a public figure in her own right as an advocate for several charitable and social causes, including mental health and gender equality.

Sophie Grégoire was born in Montreal, Quebec, as the only child of Jean Grégoire, a stockbroker, and Estelle Blais, a Franco-Ontarian nurse.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have “signed a legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” Trudeau’s office said.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

Trudeau’s parents — former prime minister Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau — famously separated in 1977.

Our marriage isn’t perfect

“Our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love,” Trudeau wrote in Common Ground, which was published in 2014.