Dr Faisal Chaudhary assumes charge as Pakistan’s new envoy to UK

Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhary has assumed a charge of new High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

The diplomatic transfer and posting happened after the U.K. government has issued formal diplomatic agreemau’nt for the new High Commissioner.

Dr Faisal will replace Muazzam Ahmad Khan.

The outgoing HC has completed his extended contractual period after attaining superannuation in the Foreign Service last year.

Who is Dr Faisal?

Dr Faisal is currently Pakistan’s ambassador for Germany, where he served over three years. Dr Faisal served joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1995.

Previous postings: Dr Faisal served at Headquarters as Director General/Spokesperson and held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan missions abroad, Dar-es-Salam, Brussels and Jeddah.

It is pertinent to note that Jane Marriott OBE already take over as High Commissioner of the United Kingdom in Islamabad.

She has been designated new High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Pakistan, becoming first female envoy of the UK to Pakistan.