Pakistan » Balochistan

Terrorist killed in Quetta after his suicide vest explodes

Deceased militant was identified as Noor Ali
Noor Ul Arifeen Aug 02, 2023
Photo: File
At least one person was killed in an explosion on Spinny Road in Quetta on Wednesday.

The police teams rushed to the site following the explosion and cordoned off the area.

The police also launched the search operation while Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to inspect the surroundings.

The police officials said that the deceased was the terrorist who blew himself up.

After investigation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman identified the terrorist as Noor Ali.

He said that the suspect was carrying explosives that exploded and no suicide vest was recovered from the site.

Quetta blast

