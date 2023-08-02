Alyy Khan opens up about intimate scene with Kajol in upcoming web series

Renowned actor Alyy Khan recently made a surprising revelation during an interview on Nadir Ali’s podcast.

He disclosed that he had the opportunity to work alongside the legendary Bollywood actress Kajol in an international web series. The British Pakistani star expressed his excitement about sharing the screen with someone he admired since his childhood.

Alyy Khan’s role in the upcoming eight-episode American web series, later acquired by Disney and produced by Ajay Devgan, involves him playing Kajol’s boyfriend. The actor enthusiastically shared his experiences during the shoot and revealed that he was elated to collaborate with Kajol, who has been a favourite of his for many years.

One of the significant moments in the web series involved a kissing scene between Alyy Khan and Kajol. The actor disclosed that both he and Kajol approached the scene with the utmost professionalism, having thoroughly rehearsed and discussed it beforehand. Their focus on delivering a compelling and authentic performance led to a satisfactory outcome that left the entire team content.

Alyy Khan’s candid account of working with the iconic actress has piqued the interest of fans and has heightened anticipation for the release of the web series. The talented duo’s chemistry on-screen promises to be a highlight and viewers are eager to witness their captivating performances in this highly anticipated international production.