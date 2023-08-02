PAC directs NAB to probe into $3b soft loans disbursed during PTI govt

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to formulate a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the matter of interest-free loans of $3 billion given to industrialists during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked for taking strict action against those not cooperating with the JIT in that regard.

The committee expressed serious concern over the non-attendance of the meeting by NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed Butt.

The bureau’s deputy chairman said that Butt was ill and admitted to the hospital.

The committee has asked the authorities concerned to provide his medical records.

PAC chairman Khan demanded a list of 640 people from NAB who benefitted from the scheme.

NAB has assured to provide a report on the issue to the PAC in the next four days.

He said that loans were given at an interest rate of three to five percent. The majority of the committee members supported the inquiry.