Riveting journey unveiling the life of Fatima Jinnah, upcoming web series

Comprising three seasons with 15 episodes each, the web series will be available on a digital platform
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 02, 2023
On August 14, audiences will be treated to the first volume of the highly anticipated web series, “Fatima Jinnah: Sister, Revolutionist, Stateswoman,” directed by Danial K Afzal.

The series has already generated significant buzz since its 14-minute prologue release in 2022. The viewers will have the chance to delve into the life of Fatima Jinnah in three pivotal eras: her 30s during the pre-partition era, her 50s during Independence, and her 70s during the post-partition era.

Portraying the iconic “Madar-e-Millat” in each era are talented actresses Sundus Farhan, Sajal Aly, and Samiya Mumtaz, respectively. The first part of the series revolves around Fatima Jinnah as a devoted sister and unwavering companion to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. This segment will lay the foundation for her extraordinary and tumultuous journey ahead.

Director Danial K Afzal has kept certain aspects of the show under wraps, teasing that different actors will portray the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam and that audiences should brace themselves for unexpected revelations. The narrative of the web series is based on a book about “Madar-e-Millat” by Reza Pirbhai, providing a humanizing perspective on Fatima Jinnah’s life.

While the series will not follow an overtly patriotic approach, it aims to present Fatima Jinnah in a realistic and multi-dimensional manner, showcasing her as a human with both strengths and vulnerabilities. Comprising three seasons with 15 episodes each, the web series will be available on the digital platform “aur-digital,” offering a compelling insight into the life of one of Pakistan’s most significant and inspirational figures.

