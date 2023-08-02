Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pooja’ aims for best actress award for ‘Dream Girl’

Bollywood’s versatile actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, “Dream Girl 2,” where he takes on the quirky character of “Pooja.”

Teaming up with Ananya Panday for the first time, the duo promises to deliver an entertaining and laughter-filled cinematic experience. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the creative force behind the original Dream Girl, the sequel’s official trailer has already received a thunderous response from fans and critics alike.

In “Dream Girl 2,” Khurrana portrays a telecaller named “Pooja,” who possesses the unique talent of mimicking female voices. The film’s trailer showcases hilarious situations as Khurrana’s character uses his skills to navigate through various challenges, including impressing his girlfriend’s father. As he embarks on this humorous journey, the film also intends to deliver a subtle yet impactful message to the audience.

Supported by an accomplished ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz, “Dream Girl 2” is set to be a laughter riot with its witty one-liners and engaging storytelling. At the trailer launch, Khurrana expressed his ambition to win the Best Actress award for his outstanding portrayal of Pooja, indicating the depth and dedication he has brought to this offbeat role.

Scheduled to hit theatres on August 25, 2023, Dream Girl 2 aims to push boundaries and redefine gender-based roles in Bollywood, promising an enjoyable and thought-provoking cinematic ride for viewers.