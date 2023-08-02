Sehar Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan to shine in latest Round Table series

In a groundbreaking moment for Pakistani entertainment, Mashion Magazine brought together three of Lollywood’s most talented and beloved actresses, Sehar Khan, Yumna Zaidi, and Mahira Khan, for their first-ever Round Table series.

The vlogs would allow fans and enthusiasts to witness a candid conversation with these leading ladies, reflecting on their remarkable journeys in the industry and their memorable contributions to Pakistani television dramas including their daily life journeys.

Sehar Khan, a rising star, made her mark with her versatile performances in various TV dramas. She gained widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a strong character and effortlessly winning the hearts of viewers in “Fairytale” and will also be seen in “Fairytale 2,” with the lead star Hamza Sohail. Her dedication and passion for acting have cemented her place in the hearts of fans and industry peers alike.

Yumna Zaidi, a household name in Pakistan, boasts an impressive career with a myriad of critically acclaimed roles. Known for her captivating performances and emotional depth, Yumna has been the driving force behind several successful dramas such as “Zara Yad Kar,” “Parizaad,” “Pyaar Ke Sadqay” and the recent hit “Tere Bin”. Her talent and versatility have garnered her numerous accolades, making her a prominent figure in the world of Pakistani entertainment.

Mahira Khan, an iconic actress and one of Pakistan’s most recognized faces globally, has set new standards for excellence in Lollywood. With a career that transcends borders, Mahira’s immense talent and charm have captivated audiences far beyond Pakistan’s shores. Her contributions to the film and television industry have earned her international recognition, making her a true trailblazer. Her accomplishments include, “Humsafar,” “Shehr-e-Zaat,” “Sadqay Tumhare,” “Bin Roye,” “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” and international projects like “Raees.”

During the Round Table series, the trio would be seen discussing their experiences, challenges, and the growth of Pakistani television dramas on the global stage, also giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives. They would also shed light on their iconic performances in popular dramas, the ones that have left a lasting impact on audiences and continue to be celebrated today.

The Mashion Magazine Round Table series would not only celebrate their individual accomplishments but also represents a milestone in promoting women empowerment and recognition of talent in the Pakistani entertainment industry.