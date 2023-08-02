Women’s safety in peril: Karachi’s harassment cases raise alarms

The rising number of harassment incidences in Karachi has made it dangerous for women to move freely in the streets and neighborhoods. Despite multiple recorded incidents, the authorities have failed to offer proper safety to the city’s women.

On August 1, a disturbing act of harassment occurred in broad daylight in Federal B Area Block 17 in Karachi.

The CCTV footage captured a motorcyclist molesting a woman and then fleeing the scene. Despite the fact that the perpetrator’s face is plainly apparent in the video, he remains at large, escaping capture by the authorities.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Samanabad police station, and the police have initiated a search operation to apprehend the accused. Additionally, authorities are collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas to gather more evidence.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event; a similar harassment incidence was reported a few days earlier in Orangi Town, when a motorbike rider made molested a girl. Furthermore, another episode of harassment happened in Gulistan Johar a month ago, with the culprit still on the loose.

The increasing number of such incidents is a cause for concern, and urgent actions need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of women in the city.