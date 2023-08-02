Watch Live
Sports » Football

Man City agree deal for Josko Gvardiol: reports

It is understood left-footed player will fly to England for medical later this week
AFP Aug 02, 2023
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is reportedly on his way to Manchester City. PHOTO: AFP
Manchester City have agreed a fee of 90 million euros with RB Leipzig for Croatia international defender Josko Gvardiol, Sky and the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has played 87 times for the German club since moving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and was part of the Croatia side that finished third at last year’s World Cup.

It is understood the left-footed player, rated as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, will fly to England for a medical later this week.

The deal, with no add-ons, will not make Gvardiol the world’s most-expensive defender, with Harry Maguire, who cost Manchester United £80 million (93 million euros, $101.5 million) in 2019, retaining that record.

Gvardiol, who has previously been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, teams up with midfield compatriot Mateo Kovacic as a new arrival at the Etihad as manager Pep Guardiola makes changes following his side’s treble-winning campaign.

He joins an impressive roster of central defenders at City including Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

