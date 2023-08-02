20 years of magic: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ to re-release in cinemas

Hrithik Roshan fans are in for a nostalgic treat as the beloved Bollywood actor’s groundbreaking film “Koi Mil Gaya” is all set to return to the big screen, celebrating its remarkable journey of 20 years.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the sci-fi drama captivated audiences when it first hit theatres in 2003, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

“Koi Mil Gaya” follows the story of Rohit Mehra, a young man with intellectual disabilities, who befriends an alien named “Jadoo.” The heartwarming tale of friendship and courage struck a chord with audiences of all ages and received widespread acclaim for its innovative storyline and extraordinary visual effects.

Hrithik Roshan’s stellar performance as Rohit Mehra garnered immense praise from critics and fans alike, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. The film’s success also paved the way for two sequels, “Krrish” and “Krrish 3,” both of which were equally well-received by audiences.

As “Koi Mil Gaya” marks its 20th anniversary, cinema enthusiasts and Hrithik Roshan admirers are eagerly anticipating the chance to revisit the enchanting world of Rohit and Jadoo on the big screen. The re-release of the film promises to evoke fond memories of childhood and provide a delightful cinematic experience for new generations of viewers.

The decision to bring “Koi Mil Gaya” back to theatres is a testament to the film’s timeless appeal and enduring impact on Indian cinema. Moviegoers can once again immerse themselves in the heartwarming journey of friendship and wonder that continues to resonate with audiences after two decades.