Sunny Deol begins ‘Gadar 2’ promotions with heartfelt tribute to armed forces

Bollywood action star Sunny Deol has begun the ground promotions of the highly anticipated film “Gadar 2” with a special visit to the historic Longewala and Tanot outposts in the Thar Desert region.

The actor, who is known for his patriotic roles and performances, paid his respects to the soldiers of the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) during his visit.

Longewala and Tanot outposts hold immense historical significance, particularly due to their defence during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Sunny Deol’s presence at these locations resonated deeply with both the armed forces and the local populace.

During his visit, Sunny Deol interacted with the army and BSF jawans and officers, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation’s borders. The actor’s heartfelt gesture was met with overwhelming appreciation and respect from the brave soldiers.

To add a touch of camaraderie and joy, the BSF team arranged various fun activities and interesting games for Sunny Deol. The actor actively participated in these activities, fostering a spirit of unity and camaraderie with the soldiers.

As a tribute to the bravery and valour of the armed forces, the “Gadar 2” team intends to conduct further ground promotions that highlight the film’s patriotic essence. Sunny Deol’s visit to Longewala and Tanot outposts marks the beginning of this unique promotional campaign, aimed at honouring the real-life heroes who selflessly serve the nation.

With his deep-rooted connection to patriotic cinema, Sunny Deol’s ground promotions for “Gadar 2” not only generate excitement for the film but also resonate with audiences who admire his dedication to portraying stories of courage and nationalism on the silver screen.