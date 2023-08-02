Misbah-ul-Haq to head technical committee of PCB

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain, coach and former chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has been given a new role this time and will serve as the head of PCB technical committee.

Interestingly, working with him in the committee would be two more former captains, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hafeez.

The main job of this committee would be to give recommendations and ideas regarding cricket in Pakistan. They would also give suggestions about domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, appointment of the national selection committees, appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

PCB’s management committee head Zaka Ashraf welcomed the former captains to the committee and hoped that their decisions would help Pakistan cricket prosper.

Misbah-ul-Haq was delighted to be appointed head of the committee and said it would be a huge honour to head this committee, which features all three former captains.

He also said that it would be a challenge and big responsibility, but they would like to do it by giving their best.