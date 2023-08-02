Zhob Cantt attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to collect bodies of 3 terrorists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that three terrorists who were involved in Zhob Cantt attack, has been identified as Afghan nationals.

“Three terrorists who attack the Zhob cantonment were belonged to Afghanistan’s Kandahar province,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Foreign Office spokesperson instructed the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad to receive the bodies of Afghan terrorists.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, “The involvement of Afghans in terrorist activities in Pakistan is a matter of concern.”

On July 12th, five security officials were martyred, and five terrorists killed in an encounter in the Zhob area of Balochistan.

The incident happened when terrorists attacked a checkpost in Zhob Cantonment in Balochistan. In total 5 terrorists were sent to hell during the operation.

However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking a figure to a total of 9 shaheeds.

“Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR statement reads.

An initial attempt of infiltration by the terrorists was foiled, the ISPR said, adding the security officials on duty detected the movement of terrorists on time.

“The terrorists were besieged in the border area during a fierce exchange of fire,” the military’s media wing stated.

In retaliatory fire, three terrorists armed with heavy weapons were killed, while five security personnel were martyred and four injured.