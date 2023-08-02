Akshay Kumar delays ‘OMG 2’ trailer launch as mark of respect for Nitin Desai

In a gesture of deep respect and mourning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the much-anticipated trailer launch of “OMG 2” after the untimely demise of renowned art director Nitin Desai.

The news of Nitin Desai’s passing has left the Indian film industry in shock, as he was a highly respected and prolific artist who had contributed immensely to the world of cinema.

Nitin Desai was known for his exceptional work in creating breathtaking sets and visually stunning backdrops for numerous Bollywood films. His artistic vision and dedication to his craft earned him immense acclaim and accolades throughout his career.

The sudden demise of such a talented artist has deeply affected the film fraternity, with many celebrities expressing their grief and sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of “OMG 2,” was particularly close to Nitin Desai and held him in high regard. As a mark of respect for his dear friend and collaborator, Akshay Kumar has made the decision to postpone the trailer launch of the much-awaited sequel.

The delay in the trailer launch is seen as a poignant gesture to honour Nitin Desai’s memory and his invaluable contribution to the film industry. The news of the postponement has garnered appreciation and support from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who understand the significance of paying tribute to a visionary artist who played a pivotal role in shaping the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

As the film industry mourns the loss of Nitin Desai, Akshay Kumar’s decision to postpone the trailer launch stands as a heartfelt tribute and a reminder of the lasting impact of the artist’s work in Indian cinema.