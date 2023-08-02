SRK’s reign continues, his song breaks records in 24 hrs

In a massive display of fan love and support, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has set new records in the world of songs within just 24 hours.

Two of his highly talked about films, “Jawan” and “Pathaan,” have been the talk of the town, breaking records and garnering immense popularity, some even before their release.

The song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from the movie “Pathaan” has achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the most-liked Hindi song, with a staggering 1.29 million likes on social media platforms. The song’s catchy tunes and captivating visuals have struck a chord with fans, propelling it to the top of the charts.

Additionally, “Zinda Banda,” from “Jawan,” has taken the crown for the most viewed Hindi song, crossing an impressive 34.5 million views in just 24 hours. Its powerful lyrics and Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic presence have made it an instant hit among the audience.

Not stopping there, the song “Zinda Banda” has also become the most viewed song in all languages, amassing a jaw-dropping 46 million views in the same period. The overwhelming response from fans worldwide is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled star power and his ever-growing fan base.

As the year progresses, it seems Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance in the Indian film industry is set to continue, with these records being a mere preview of what’s to come. The anticipation for “Jawan” is at an all-time high, and it’s safe to say that SRK will continue to rule hearts and charts alike with his upcoming releases.