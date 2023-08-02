Sania-Shoaib’s marriage takes another sharp turn

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been among the most celebrated cross-border couples, with their marriage in April 2010 capturing the hearts of fans across India and Pakistan.

Cricket star’s altered Instagram bio sparked fire around the already spiralling rumours. Their union was seen as a symbol of love and harmony between the two neighbouring nations. However, over the past year, rumours of trouble in paradise started to surface as the couple refrained from sharing any pictures together on social media.

The alteration in Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio from “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar” to “Live Unbroken” added fuel to the fire, reigniting speculations about the state of their marriage. The absence of any recent pictures or posts featuring the couple together further fueled rumours of a possible divorce or separation.

Despite the rumours, Sania and Shoaib have remained tight-lipped about their personal life, choosing not to address the speculations directly. Fans and followers have been left in the dark, wondering about the truth behind the altered bio and the couple’s silence on the matter.

Sania and Shoaib’s love story had been nothing short of a fairytale, overcoming cultural and geographical barriers to be together. Their son, “Izhaan,” became the symbol of their love and unity. However, with the recent developments on social media and the absence of any public appearances together, fans can’t help but wonder if there is trouble in paradise.

As the speculations continue to swirl, the media and fans eagerly await an official statement from the couple regarding the state of their marriage. Until then, the world can only hope for a resolution and that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s love story finds a way to overcome any challenges they may face.