FIA report dims Imran Khan’s chances for change of jurist

A technical analysis report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has cast doubt on the authenticity of three screenshots of Facebook posts allegedly posted by Judge Humayun Dilawar against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

This finding raises questions about the authenticity of screenshots, which were submitted to the high court by PTI.

The screenshots alleged that Judge Dilawar - who is hearing Toshakhana criminal proceeding case against Imran Khan - disliked PTI chairman and had made derogatory remarks about him on social networking platform.

The report, which was submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), found that three posts do not exist on Judge Dilawar’s Facebook account.

The report also found that the screenshots do not have URLs, which are automatically assigned to each profile, page, and post on Facebook.

If the screenshots are indeed fake, it would mean that PTI supporters may have fabricated evidence in an attempt to discredit jurist.