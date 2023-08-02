Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV Aug 02, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan-China unique and robust relations proved resilience in all challenges: COAS Shehbaz consults Zardari, Nawaz on proposed names for caretaker PM Floods for miles: Swathes of China underwater after historic rain Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular BISE Lahore announces matric Result 2023 Islamabad announces two-day local holiday Discover time-saving magic of the new Google Maps upgrade - get it now!