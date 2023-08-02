Wahab Riaz wants to provide healthy, sports environment to children

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler and Advisor of Chief Minister Punjab, Wahab Riaz said on Wednesday that the children should be given a healthy environment, in which they can play sports.

He said that we should provide more facilities and infrastructure to the children, so that they can develop interest in sports.

Wahab Riaz announced that they will start the screening program for children, which would go on for at least 12 months.

He told that an MoU has been signed by them, due to which, there would be free of cost screening. He also announced that the Hockey stadium would be inaugurated on 5 August.

Wahab Riaz added that the things were moving in the right direction for sports in Punjab and they hope to improve it further.

He also talked about Cricket World Cup and said that Pakistan must participate and do well at the event.

Wahab Riaz had picked up five wickets in the semifinal clash, when Pakistan played India at their home in 2011 World Cup.