Pakistan-China unique and robust relations proved resilience in all challenges: COAS

The 96th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was commemorated at GHQ, Wednesday.

According to the ISPR statement, General Syed Asim Munir, COAS was the chief guest on the occasion.

COAS felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security and nation building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, COAS said that “Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”

“The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests”, COAS concluded.

Her Excellency Ms. Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires thanked COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

“This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires remarked.

“China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires endorsed.