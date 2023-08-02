PTI expels 13 more including Raja Riaz, Noor Alam

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated memberships of another 13 defectors including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Raja Riaz, and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan.

The expulsion notices to party defectors were signed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

Apart from Raja Riaz and Noor Alam Khan, they include Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Nighat Orakzai, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Nawab Sher, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Aamir Talal Gopang and, Ahmad Hussain Dahar.

The action comes as most of these leaders publicly announced their dissociation from the party through press conferences or video messages following incidents that occurred on May 9.

The notice of termination states, “Therefore, you are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

It added, “You are directed to refrain from using the Party name, designation, and/or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the Party reserves the right to take action against you, which may also lead to legal action.”

Further, PTI has also issued a show cause notice to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) MPA Malik Shaukat Ali for attending meeting of a new party without informing the competent authority.

In the notice, the ex-lawmaker has been asked to explain his actions within two days. If he fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, the party said it will take further action against him.