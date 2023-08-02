Previous govt answererable for terrorism return in country: Dar

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said previous government held holding negotiations with the terrorists who fled from Pakistan and questioned who would ask apology for that.

Dar said previous government has to answer a lot of questions including why terrorist were freed from the Pakistani jails.

Read Also: Blast at JUI-F workers’ convention kills at least 54, injures over 200

At least 54 people were killed and over 200 injured in a blast occurred at the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar, capital area of Bajaur on Sunday afternoon. JUI-F Amir of Bajaur, Maulana Ziaullah Jan, was also among the martyrs.

The blast was widely condemned from all walks of lives inside and outside the country including the global condemnation from the US, Iran, United Nations and OIC.

He said after the APS tragedy, an national action plan (NAP) was made at the national level and everyone should know when and what happened in the country.

The minister said his government provided all resources for Operation Zarb-e-Azab.

“The War on Terror saved future generations,” Ishaq Dar commented while talking on the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The finance minister said a briefing should be taken from the Interior Ministry on the statistics of terrorism in last decade.

He said Rs71 billion was provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only in 2023.

“Till the new NFC comes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to pay the amount,” Ishaq Dar clarified.

Sovereign Wealth Fund sails through Senate

The Senate on Wednesday passed Sovereign Wealth Fund after it passed from National Assembly on Monday to establish Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund which aims to ensure sustainable economic development through the efficient management of funds and assets, adhering to the highest international standards.

Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, announced the introduction of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill, 2023 in the National Assembly, which was later successfully passed by the House. Addressing concerns raised by JUI-F lawmaker Aliya Kamran, Minister Tarar clarified that the bill had undergone discussions in the Cabinet, including input from the three members of JUI-F who did not raise any objections.

The Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund aims to consolidate the scattered investments of the Pakistani government into a single entity and assess their face value. The fund will be regulated with financial policies, considering the segregated accounts of the government in the form of shares and state-owned companies.