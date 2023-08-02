Javelin Throw medallist Yasir hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s Javelin Throw athlete Yasir Sultan has set a target to qualify for the Paris Olympics, after winning the bronze medal at the Asian Athletics Championship.

Yasir Sultan was speaking to Samaa TV, as he said that he is working very hard to qualify for the event.

Yasir said that he had a lot of expectations at Asian Championships, as Pakistan’s No.1 Javelin Throw athlete Arshad Nadeem was not present.

But he tried to ensure that Arshad Nadeem was not missed and won the bronze medal at the event.

He also said that he copies India’s Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra and it brings out a lot of positivity in his game.

Yasir talked about the facilities provided from Athletics Federation of Pakistan, but added that they still have to train abroad for better facilities.

Yasir is also expected to represent Pakistan at the Asian Games in September, where Arshad Nadeem had won bronze medal last time.