IPP rejects increase in petroleum prices

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has rejected the increase in the prices of petroleum products, announced by the government on Wednesday.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government has further increased the hardships of the suffering people.

Khan said that inflation in the country will increase further and exacerbate problems of common men. He added that there was no justification for outgoing government to increase the prices.

He said that the white-collar class is already overburdened and the people can no longer bear the burden.

He said that the government’s explanations on the price increase cannot satisfy the people.

The IPP has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.