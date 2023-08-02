Sugar mills loot consumers by increasing price despite additional reserves in Punjab: Report

Punjab Chief Secretary forwarded a report to the Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi about the presence of additional reserves of sugar in the province.

After stockpiling, the price was increased by Rs56 per kg while Rs25 to Rs30 billion rupees were taken out from the pockets of consumers.

As per report, sugar mills of the province have 18,399 tonnes of sugar in stock on August 1, 2023.

While the provincial requirement for the next crushing season is 100,800,0 tonnes.

As per the report, 723, 499 tonnes of surplus sugar was present in the sugar mills

“The sugar mills sold 271, 968 tonnes of sugar less than last year while 200,000 tonnes of sugar sold by sugar mills stocked in warehouses for several weeks,’ the report reads.