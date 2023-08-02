Orange Line achieves milestone of 100 million rides

The Orange Line train project, a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has crossed the milestone of 100 million rides.

The project has been a major success, providing affordable and comfortable travel facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

Speaking at a media briefing organised by the Chinese Consulate in Lahore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Orange Line project, Li Chen, said that the project has been a testament to the talent and skills of the Pakistani people.

He said that Pakistani engineers have played a key role in the successful operation of the project. He added that the project to convert train stations to solar power was in full swing.

Chen also said that China will continue to support Pakistan in every development project. He said that China is committed to helping Pakistan achieve its economic and social goals.

Deputy General Manager of the Orange Line, Umar Chishti, said that the project has provided a subsidy of Rs7.30 per kilometre to the commuters.

He said that this has made the Orange Line the most affordable mass transit system in Pakistan.

Chishti also said that the Orange Line project was constructed in a third of the budget compared to other global companies. He said that this was made possible due to the efficient management of the project by the Chinese and Pakistani teams.

He added that to reduce the running costs of the train, the production of spare parts has been started at the local level which will help to create jobs and boost the local economy.

He took pride in saying that in three years, no technical failure or accident was reported.

The Blue Line and Purple Line projects are also in progress, and they are expected to be completed soon, Chishti said.