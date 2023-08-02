Watch Live
PSX-100 index gains record 534 points

Gold prices per tola also hit new peak in domestic market
Rizwan Alam | Samaa Web Desk Aug 02, 2023
The KSE-100 index benchmark closed on a significant boom on Wednesday at 48764 points with an increase of 534 points and reached 48,764.55.

In July, after 39 months, the stock market did 16 percent profit in just a one-month span.

According to Pakistan Stock Market, 556.1 million shares worth 20 billion rupees were traded in the stock market Wednesday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange hit a 25-month high and after three years, foreign investors made a net purchase of 1.8 million dollars in July. Gold prices per tola hit new peak in domestic market

Pakistan Stock Exchange

