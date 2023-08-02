Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Gold prices per tola hit new peak in domestic market

Dollar continues on upward trajectory, sees another major surge
Rizwan Alam Aug 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The gold association said that 24-Karat gold per tola gained Rs800 and increased from Rs222,200 per tola to Rs223,000.

The price of the 22-Karat gold per tola gained Rs686 to reach Rs191,187. On the other hand, the global price of gold per ounce reached only a dollar to reach $1951.

Earlier on Tuesday, the price of the international price of the gold per ounce was decreased by nine dollars to reach at $1950.

The gold association, in the domestic market the price of 24-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs222,200 per tola.

While on Monday, the per tola price of 24-karat gold has been decreased by Rs2500 and available at Rs222200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 224,700 on last working day.

Read Also: Global gold price per ounce plummets significantly

gold price

Pakistan gold rate

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular