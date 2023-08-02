Gold prices per tola hit new peak in domestic market

The gold association said that 24-Karat gold per tola gained Rs800 and increased from Rs222,200 per tola to Rs223,000.

The price of the 22-Karat gold per tola gained Rs686 to reach Rs191,187. On the other hand, the global price of gold per ounce reached only a dollar to reach $1951.

Earlier on Tuesday, the price of the international price of the gold per ounce was decreased by nine dollars to reach at $1950.

The gold association, in the domestic market the price of 24-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs222,200 per tola.

While on Monday, the per tola price of 24-karat gold has been decreased by Rs2500 and available at Rs222200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 224,700 on last working day.

