Two perished in horrific car accident in Lahore’s Gulberg area

An over speeding car collided with a tree crushing three motorcyclists in Gulberg area of Lahore killing two persons and four were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place near FC College when an over speeding car went out of control and collided with three motorcyclists, subsequently crashed into a tree and overturned.

Moeez, a young man riding in the car, and a passerby also died in the traffic accident while four people were injured who have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police said that legal proceedings have been started after taking possession of the accident victim’s vehicle.