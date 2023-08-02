Elections under new census or old, IPP is prepared: Firdous

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has said that whether elections are held on the previous or the latest census, the party is prepared.

IPP central spokesperson Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the party wants the elections to be held for sure.

Sources said a majority of the leaders of the IPP wants the party to participate in the elections under the new census.

After the PML-N and MQM, the IPP also wants to contest the upcoming elections under the new census, the sources added.

The IPP had called an important meeting to discuss its participation in the elections under the new census.

According to sources, the party leaders are inclined towards participating in the election process based on the new census data.

During the session, the party leaders were expected to express their opinions and inform the senior leadership about their stance on the issue.

Sources revealed that following the lead of the PML-N and MQM-P, the IPP also seems to be leaning towards participating in the elections based on the updated census data.