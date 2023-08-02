BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook set two new Guinness World Records

Global sensation BTS’s members Jimin and Jungkook continue to etch their names into the annals of music history with their soaring solo careers.

Guinness World Records has bestowed a special recognition upon the group members for their extraordinary accomplishments in the music industry.

All seven members remain active in the industry, however, it’s Jimin and Jungkook who have recently left an indelible mark on the charts and streaming platforms.

Jungkook’s “explicit version” of “Seven” has emerged as an unstoppable force, securing the title of the most streamed track on Spotify in a single week (male), boasting a staggering 89,748,171 streams.

The song’s debut day saw an impressive 15,995,378 plays, just narrowly missing the record set by Harry Styles’s “As It Was” on 1 April 2022.

Nevertheless, the popularity of “Seven” endured throughout the week, accumulating no less than 11.6 million streams each day during the tracking week, culminating on 20 July 2023.

As a testament to its massive popularity, “Seven” achieved the fastest time ever for a music track to hit 100 million streams on Spotify (male), crossing the milestone on 21 July 2023 – merely eight days after its worldwide release on 14 July.

Spotify’s “Daily Top Songs Global” confirmed the feat, placing Jungkook’s solo track in an elite league alongside Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” marking a division of the record category into male and female achievements.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s 2018 single, “Promise,” has ignited a storm on alternative streaming service SoundCloud. On 17 June 2023, it surpassed all others to become the most streamed track on the platform, garnering a remarkable 330 million plays.

This feat is particularly impressive given that upon its initial release in December 2018, “Promise” had already attained the title of the most streamed SoundCloud track in a single day.

Adding to their illustrious repertoire of accolades, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have solidified their positions as streaming giants on Spotify. Jimin’s rapid ascent to 1 billion streams (male) earned him the title of the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach the milestone, accomplished back in May.

Band’s youngest member, Jungkook, had also achieved this feat, albeit slightly later, breaking the record just two months prior.

In addition to their chart-topping accomplishments, BTS continues to be a force on social media platforms. The group proudly holds records for the most followers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, a testament to their global popularity and enduring influence on their dedicated fan base.

Even during their scheduled break, BTS remains an unstoppable force in the music industry, with Jimin and Jungkook leading the charge, setting new records and leaving fans eager for more of their exceptional solo endeavors.