Nawaz Sharif attributes Pakistan’s current crisis to ‘unjust moves’ in 2017

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif expressed on Wednesday his concerns over the current state of the country, asserting that the flourishing Pakistan of 2017 has been brought to its current condition due to a series of oppressive and unjust decisions.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier congratulated PML-N’s stalwart Talal Chaudhry on the completion of his 5-year disqualification sentence, while also reflecting on the hardships faced by himself and his colleagues during their time in power.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that they endured false accusations, incompetence, and various forms of oppression with remarkable patience.

However, the seasoned politician warned that Pakistan would now suffer the consequences of these decisions based on injustice.

He lamented that the country’s growth and progress, achieved during his tenure in 2017, had been stifled by subsequent years of oppression and unfair policies.