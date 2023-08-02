India’s renowned art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

Bollywood’s renowned art director Nitin Desai, has reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. He was 57.

According to details, he was found hanging at his own ND Studios located in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat.

The art director took his life days before his birthday.

Reportedly, police reached the spot of the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Mr. Nitin won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. He worked in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan.

Desai also worked with acclaimed directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Rajkumar Hirani and others.

He even created sets for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story.

A lot of films have been shot at Nitin Desai’s ND Studios, which is spread over 52 acres.

Not only films but the studio has been also used for hosting Salman Khan’s famous reality show, Bigg Boss.

Apart from being an art director, Nitin was also a producer and director.