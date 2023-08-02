YouTube Premium, YouTube Music roll out in Pakistan

YouTube has announced the highly-anticipated arrival of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in Pakistan, offering viewers an enhanced entertainment experience like never before. The newly introduced services cater to the growing demand for ad-free, uninterrupted content and immersive music streaming in the country.

YouTube Premium, the paid membership service, elevates the YouTube viewing experience by providing ad-free videos, background play for multi-tasking, and the ability to download favourite shows and content for offline viewing.

This means users can enjoy their favourite videos without any interruptions, listen to educational content while using other apps, and have access to entertainment during long flights or commutes with limited internet connectivity.

Moreover, YouTube Premium subscribers also get access to YouTube Music Premium, offering ad-free music streaming, background play, and offline downloads on the YouTube Music app.

YouTube Music, a specially designed music streaming app and web player, offers a vast collection of official songs, albums, playlists, artist radios, and even remixes, live performances, and music videos from around the world.

The app allows users to discover the latest hits, find their favourite songs, and stay connected to the music world, all in one place. While YouTube Music offers a free ad-supported version, users can opt for an ad-free music experience by subscribing to YouTube Music Premium.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google’s Director for Pakistan, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music aim to provide Pakistani viewers with a new and seamless entertainment experience.

He highlighted the impressive growth of Pakistani content creators on YouTube, with over 400 channels having over 1 million subscribers and over 6,000 channels crossing the 100,000 subscriber mark.

To cater to different user needs and preferences, YouTube offers a range of subscription plans. YouTube Premium is available at 479.00 PKR per month, and it includes a membership to YouTube Music Premium.

For families, there’s a Premium Family Plan available at 899.00 PKR per month, allowing sharing of the Premium membership with up to 5 other household members. As for students, there are exclusive plans starting at 329.00 PKR for YouTube Premium and 149.00 PKR for YouTube Music Premium.

Industry leaders also praised the launch, recognizing the significant opportunities it brings to the Pakistani music industry. Zeeshan Chaudhry, COO of EMI Pakistan, expressed optimism about the potential for artists to expand their audience globally through these platforms.

Xulfi, the Curator and Producer of Coke Studio Pakistan, called YouTube Music’s arrival a blessing for musicians, artists, and music fans in Pakistan.

YouTube’s expansion into Pakistan promises to bolster the local creative ecosystem and empower Pakistani artists to reach wider audiences worldwide. The platform’s commitment to delivering an exceptional viewing and music experience marks a significant milestone in the country’s tech and entertainment landscape.

For those interested in exploring the new services, eligible users can take advantage of a special introductory offer of 1 month free trial for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. The YouTube Music app is available for download on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store, making it easily accessible to music enthusiasts across Pakistan.

With the introduction of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, Pakistanis can now unlock a whole new level of entertainment and music discovery, making their YouTube journey even more delightful.