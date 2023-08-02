Watch your diet: Foods to skip if you have high cholesterol

Cholesterol in our blood mainly comes from the foods we eat. High cholesterol levels can lead to serious health issues such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease.

Therefore, it is crucial to be mindful of our diet, especially if we have been diagnosed with high cholesterol.

One major concern is foods high in saturated fat, as they can raise cholesterol levels and contribute to weight gain.

If you have high cholesterol, it is essential to work with your doctor and possibly a nutritionist to create a healthy diet plan.

Here are some foods to avoid after being diagnosed with high cholesterol:

Red meat

Beef, lamb, and pork, especially in the form of hamburgers, ribs, pork chops, and roasts, are high in saturated fat.

Opt for lean meats or consider incorporating more fish into your diet as a healthier alternative.

Fried foods

Fried foods absorb unhealthy cholesterol, saturated, and trans fats during the frying process, making them unfavorable for those with high cholesterol.

Instead, try baking skinless chicken and using a small amount of olive oil for homemade fries.

Baked goods

Cookies and pastries made with large amounts of butter and shortening are high-cholesterol treats to avoid.

But don’t worry, you can still enjoy baking by using substitutes like Greek yogurt, applesauce, or bananas recommended by nutritionists and doctors.

Processed meats

Processed meats like sausages, hot dogs, and bacon often contain fatty cuts of meat and are high in saturated fat.

Consider looking into turkey bacon as an alternative, although it’s still high in saturated fat and sodium.

Many cases of high cholesterol are diet-related, so being cautious about what we eat can lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of severe health consequences linked to high cholesterol.