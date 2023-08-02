Doctor says domestic worker getting better, has breathing issues due to lungs infection

The head of the Lahore General Hospital has said that the condition of the tortured domestic worker is improving, she is asking for food by herself and her mental condition has been fine for a couple of days.

Dr Al-Fareed Zafar said Rizwana has difficulty breathing due to an infection in her lungs, while a blood infection has damaged her organs.

She even said last night she wanted to go home, the hospital head said.

He further reported that Rizwana was having difficulty breathing due to an infection in her lungs, adding that her condition becomes critical due to breathing problems.

Prof Zafar says that due to the infection in her blood, her organs had been damaged.

After her infection is controlled, a surgery will be conducted on her right arm, the LGH head says, adding that Rizwana did not receive proper medical care, which caused the infection.

Her bandage is replaced twice or thrice a day, Dr Zafar said, adding that the teenager is suffering from heart and lung problems.

Rizwana’s oxygen level has dropped, which raises concern, he further said, adding that they have conducted bronchoscopy on her twice, which cannot be repeated again.

Dr Zafar also said that Rizwana’s arms have two fractures, while the right arm will undergo a surgery.

The surgery will be conducted if the infection is controlled, he added.

Blood is also being transfused into Rizwana, Dr Zafar said, adding that if her condition remains stable for three or four days, the teen will enter the recovery phase.

Updates by medical board head

Moreover, the head of the 12-member medical board, formed to treat young Rizwana, has stated that the rate of infection in the tortured teen is falling according to her test reports, while her condition is improving and she has started talking.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Dr Jodat Saleem said immunoglobulin injections have started to be administered to the young girl.

Her test reports have been received today, as per which her condition is getting better, and the infection in her body is improving.

The medical board is succeeding in restoring the girl’s health, Professor Saleem claimed, adding that Rizwana has started talking.

She is being given daal chawal to eat, adding that reports on Rizwana’s health are being submitted twice a day to the caretaker Punjab chief minister.