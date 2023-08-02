Domestic airline fares go through the roof

In an unexpected move, domestic airline fares have surged to unprecedented heights, creating distress among passengers as the cost of air travel doubles.

With airlines attributing the substantial fare hike to the ever-increasing cost of aviation fuel, travelers are left grappling with the burden of soaring one-way ticket prices.

Among the hardest-hit routes are flights from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore, where passengers have witnessed a stark increase in fares.

A once-affordable one-way fare from Karachi to these popular destinations has leaped from a reasonable Rs17,000 to a staggering Rs35,000 , leaving travelers stunned and anxious about their future travel plans.

Worries have further compounded as reports emerged of a 35,000-rupee ticket being repriced at a jaw-dropping Rs70,000, raising concerns over the affordability and accessibility of air travel for ordinary citizens.