“Roaring success”: PM praises Turkiye’s strategic role for CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday lauding the leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that it was ’high time for both countries to enhance their strategic cooperation and add more joint ventures in other fields.

The remarks were made by the premier while addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM-Class Ship PNS Tariq at a Karachi shipyard today.

Cementing Turkiye’s status as ‘strategic ally’, the prime minister stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a “roaring success”, adding that Pakistan and China have signed and agreed to launch the second phase of the project.

The joint venture project was an example of cooperation and support between the two “brotherly countries,” said Shehbaz Shairf.

“Turkey is a natural partner and we would like to renew our invitation, and let us join hands in this wonderful story of mutual joint progress and prosperity,” prime minister added.

Earlier, the prime minister and Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz launched the fourth MILGEM warship.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy – two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

The prime minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader which was reflected by his “wonderful” victory in the recent poll.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.

“Pakistan and Turkiye were tied with the commonality of faith, heritage and civilisation with both sharing perspectives on regional and global issues,” he said referring to the tremendous support by the people of the subcontinent during Khilafat Movement.

“We celebrate each others’ success stories and also stand together in the face of challenges… This is the level of our relations as we share each others’ bounties and sorrows,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that Pakistan Navy was fully dedicated to ensuring the high-quality maritime activities.

Mr. Shehbaz also announced a gift of Rs200 million for the experts and workers involved in the construction of the MILGEM-IV.