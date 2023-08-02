Illegal medical lab contains almost 1,000 bioengineered mice carrying lethal diseases

In California, authorities stumbled upon an illegal medical lab hidden in a warehouse, housing nearly 1,000 bioengineered mice designed to carry and transmit the coronavirus.

The lab also contained various other dangerous diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, E Coli, malaria, and herpes.

This shocking discovery was made near Fresno, in the city of Reedley. Reedley City Manager, Nicole Zieba, expressed her astonishment as she had never encountered anything like this in her 25 years of civil service.

The lab had around 30 refrigerators and freezers, some of which were no longer functioning. Apart from disease samples and mice, the lab also housed incubators and medical testing devices.

The operation was traced back to Prestige Biotech, a company based in Las Vegas. They previously had a lab in Fresno, which burned down.

They then set up this new lab in Reedley, taking over the operations of another company, Universal Meditech Inc, without a proper licence.

According to Wang Zhaolin, a spokesperson for Prestige, the facility was primarily used for manufacturing Covid-19 tests, and the bioengineered mice were employed to test the effectiveness of these tests.

During the investigation, authorities also found a room where pregnancy tests were being manufactured.

The investigation began when a city code enforcement officer noticed a suspicious garden hose attached to the back wall of the warehouse in early March. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of the illegal lab.

The seriousness of the situation prompted county officials to notify the CDC, FBI, and California Department of Public Health.

Due to safety concerns, about 800 of the bioengineered mice were euthanized, while approximately 175 were already dead when discovered.

The lab was filled with numerous unidentified chemicals, adding to the hazardous situation.

Fortunately, as of 7th July, all the biohazards in the lab have been eradicated, but the investigation into the lab’s origins is still ongoing.