Another policeman martyred in Quetta

In another tragic incident of violence, terrorists claimed the life of another policeman in Quetta, raising the death toll to three within a span of two days.

The dreadful event occurred near Benazir Bridge on Spinny Road when police officer Muhammad Jawad was heading home to Hazara Town from the police line after completing his night duty.

As he was making his way, unknown terrorists riding a motorcycle ambushed him and opened fire, subsequently, Muhammad Jawad lost his life on the spot.

The deceased officer was promptly transported to the Civil Hospital.

After the necessary procedures were conducted, his body was handed over to his grieving family for burial.

The initial investigation indicates that Muhammad Jawad suffered from two gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

At the crime scene, three shells from a nine mm pistol were recovered, providing crucial evidence for further investigations that are currently underway.

This devastating incident brings the number of martyred police personnel to three within a mere two days, highlighting the increasing threat to law enforcement in the area.

The sorrowful incident comes shortly after the martyrdom of two police constables, Shoukat Ali and Mohammad Mehdi, who lost their lives in a gun attack by unidentified armed men while guarding a polio vaccination team in the Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Tuesday.

Both of the martyred officers belonged to the Hazara community, adding to the grief and concern among the local population.

As the authorities continue to investigate these horrific acts of violence, there is a pressing need to address security challenges and ensure the safety and protection of law enforcement personnel who risk their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the public.