German army chief meets COAS, hails Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

Chief of German Army Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defense cooperation were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, the statement added.

The ISPR further stated that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.