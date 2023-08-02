Skygazers share stellar photos of ‘Sturgeon Moon’

Last night, the world witnessed a celestial spectacle as the Sturgeon Moon – the first of two supermoons in August – which graced the night sky with its magnificent presence.

Amateur and professional photographers alike eagerly captured this stunning lunar event and shared their awe-inspiring pictures on social media.

The Sturgeon Moon, also known by various names like the green corn moon, grain moon, harvest moon, and more, has its origins in Native American culture. They observed that this time of the summer coincided with the peak of sturgeon fish catches in the Great Lakes, hence the name.

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the Sturgeon Moon holds deep cultural significance, reflecting the interconnectedness of nature and humanity.

As the sun dipped below the horizon on Tuesday evening, the Sturgeon Moon began its ascent, illuminating the night with a mesmerizing glow. Its larger-than-average appearance was a result of the moon being at its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The resulting phenomenon, known as a supermoon, makes the moon appear bigger and brighter than usual, leaving stargazers in awe of its grandeur.

The global community of astrophotographers didn’t miss this rare opportunity and took to Twitter to share their best shots of the Sturgeon Moon.

From bustling cityscapes to serene rural landscapes, these pictures captured the celestial beauty in all its glory.

Here are some of the most captivating Sturgeon Moon pictures:

The excitement doesn’t end here, as August has another celestial treat in store for us - a Blue Moon. On August 30th, the second full moon of the month will grace the night sky, making it a rare occurrence indeed.

A Blue Moon only happens once every few years, and this one won’t repeat until 2032.