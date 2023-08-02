Former cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz accuses Najam Sethi of obstructing PCB affairs

Former cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz made a revelation stating that Najam Sethi is still obstructing the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Patron of PCB, he highlighted the challenges posed by Sethi and Shakeel Sheikh in accepting the decision to change the board.

Nawaz stressed that the decision to change the PCB’s leadership was taken jointly by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. However, both Najam Sethi and Shakeel Sheikh seem to be finding it hard to accept this decision, leading to disruptions in the board’s functioning.

According to Nawaz, internal politics are at play, and this is resulting in difficulties for the existing PCB management. He called for support from the Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, in navigating these challenges and ensuring the smooth functioning of the cricket board.

The allegations made by Sarfaraz Nawaz have raised concerns within the cricketing community and have put a spotlight on the current state of affairs within the PCB. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders will be closely observing the developments to assess the impact on the board’s operations and the sport of cricket in Pakistan.