Iconic fighter returns: Play as MK11’s Geras in Mortal Kombat 1

Exciting news for Mortal Kombat gamers! The latest installment, Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1), is bringing back the character Geras as a playable fighter.

Previously an antagonist in Mortal Kombat 11, Geras is now making a surprising return as an ally in the newly rebooted universe.

In the game’s ‘Keepers of Time’ trailer, protagonist Liu Kang welcomes Geras into the fold, showcasing his role as the keeper of The Hourglass, a powerful artifact controlling time and destiny in various realms.

However, Geras warns Liu Kang that the peaceful world he has created may be under threat.

Geras retains his familiar combat style from Mortal Kombat 11, being a tough and powerful fighter who can freeze his opponents in time.

While they are frozen, he can continue to inflict damage, which will take effect once they are unfrozen.

For eager players, there’s more good news. NetherRealm Studios has announced a closed beta for Mortal Kombat 1, taking place from 18th to 25th August 2023.

This beta is exclusively available for those who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Get ready for an action-packed gaming experience with Geras and other iconic fighters!