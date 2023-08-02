SC rejects Imran Khan’s plea for stay on trial in Toshakhana criminal case

The Supreme Court refused to grant an immediate stay order to the PTI chairman on trial in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Rejecting the plea of Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris, the three-member bench of the SC issued notices to the parties concerned on the petition for Friday.

The Supreme Court was hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against a decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case.

Justice Yahya Afridi said whatever relief was asked for, had been granted.

“It is surprising that you still approached the Supreme Court,” he remarked.

Khawaja Haris said the real question was about jurisdiction.

Justice Afridi remarked that in an earlier order the apex court had asked the Islamabad High Court to club all the petitions together and hear them.

It is possible that the high court gives the relief being asked for, he added.

“Let the Islamabad High Court decide first,” Justice Afridi remarked.

Khawaja Haris said the high court did not issue a stay order that was why they approached the Supreme Court.

The court then issued notices to the parties concerned for Friday 11:30am.