Shehbaz consults Zardari, Nawaz on proposed names for caretaker PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has actively started contacting leaders of allied parties on the issue of the caretaker prime minister.

PM Sharif has contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The senior leaders held consultations on the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

The leaders agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and the law.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari also agreed to present all the proposed names before the leaders of allied parties.

It was also agreed to deal with the issue of formation of a caretaker set-up as soon as possible.

The coalition parties in the government are likely to hold consultations on the issue again today.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will also consult his colleagues on the issue.

Opposition consultation

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has also started consultations with opposition parties, including the Grand Democratic Alliance, the Jamaat-e-Islami and the disgruntled members of the PTI.

The names of the caretaker prime minister were considered in the consultation with the opposition leaders.

The next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in the Parliament House on Friday.

Raja Riaz said the opposition will reach a consensus on three nominees for the caretaker premier by August 8.

He further said that after a consensus among the opposition, he will consult with the prime minister on the three nominees from each side.